Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit rises 47.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 71.66 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Energy India Company rose 47.86% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 71.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.35% to Rs 3.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.60% to Rs 270.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 268.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.