Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit rises 97.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 63.52 croreNet profit of Panasonic Energy India Company rose 97.62% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 63.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales63.5258.01 9 OPM %4.063.95 -PBDT3.303.29 0 PBT2.292.06 11 NP1.660.84 98
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