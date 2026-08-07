Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit rises 97.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 63.52 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Energy India Company rose 97.62% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 63.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.63.5258.014.063.953.303.292.292.061.660.84

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