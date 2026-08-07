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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit rises 97.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit rises 97.62% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 63.52 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Energy India Company rose 97.62% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 63.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales63.5258.01 9 OPM %4.063.95 -PBDT3.303.29 0 PBT2.292.06 11 NP1.660.84 98

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

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