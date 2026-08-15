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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Sales decline 91.11% to Rs 2.36 crore

Net Loss of Panatone Finvest reported to Rs 32.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 35.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 91.11% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.3626.56 -91 OPM %95.7699.59 -PBDT-31.86-29.95 -6 PBT-31.86-29.95 -6 NP-32.45-35.44 8

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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