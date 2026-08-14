Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 18.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.71% to Rs 24.67 croreNet profit of Panchsheel Organics declined 18.95% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 24.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.6723.56 5 OPM %13.4615.96 -PBDT3.764.36 -14 PBT3.113.80 -18 NP2.312.85 -19
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