Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 46.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 31.07 crore

Net profit of Panchsheel Organics declined 46.37% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 31.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.46% to Rs 10.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.37% to Rs 106.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.