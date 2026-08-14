Panjon standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.70% to Rs 8.07 croreNet profit of Panjon rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.70% to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.076.42 26 OPM %2.482.96 -PBDT0.190.17 12 PBT0.110.09 22 NP0.110.09 22
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