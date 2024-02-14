Sales decline 55.00% to Rs 0.36 crorePankaj Piyush Trade & Investment reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 55.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.360.80 -55 OPM %035.00 -PBDT00.28 -100 PBT00.28 -100 NP00.18 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News