Pankaj Piyush Trade &amp; Investment reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Sales decline 55.00% to Rs 0.36 crore

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 55.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.360.80 -55 OPM %035.00 -PBDT00.28 -100 PBT00.28 -100 NP00.18 -100

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

