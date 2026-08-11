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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 108.70% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net profit of Pankaj Polymers reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 108.70% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.960.46 109 OPM %-27.08-56.52 -PBDT0.61-0.11 LP PBT0.61-0.11 LP NP0.45-0.17 LP

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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