Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit declines 70.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 69.50% to Rs 64.83 crore

Net profit of Panorama Studios International declined 70.43% to Rs 8.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 69.50% to Rs 64.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 212.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.58% to Rs 15.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.28% to Rs 308.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 364.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.