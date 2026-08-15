Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit rises 165.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.26% to Rs 183.07 croreNet profit of Panorama Studios International rose 165.95% to Rs 13.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.26% to Rs 183.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 136.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales183.07136.35 34 OPM %10.945.56 -PBDT18.326.23 194 PBT16.934.79 253 NP13.595.11 166
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