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Panth Infinity consolidated net profit rises 12386.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 294.01% to Rs 59.85 crore

Net profit of Panth Infinity rose 12386.67% to Rs 18.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 294.01% to Rs 59.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2731.16% to Rs 39.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 841.24% to Rs 282.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales59.8515.19 294 282.0929.97 841 OPM %36.391.97 -14.936.57 - PBDT21.780.30 7160 42.131.97 2039 PBT21.780.30 7160 42.121.96 2049 NP18.730.15 12387 39.071.38 2731

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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