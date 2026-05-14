Panth Infinity consolidated net profit rises 12386.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 294.01% to Rs 59.85 crore

Net profit of Panth Infinity rose 12386.67% to Rs 18.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 294.01% to Rs 59.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2731.16% to Rs 39.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 841.24% to Rs 282.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.