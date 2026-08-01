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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panth Infinity consolidated net profit rises 308.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Panth Infinity consolidated net profit rises 308.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 77.49% to Rs 59.30 crore

Net profit of Panth Infinity rose 308.45% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.49% to Rs 59.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.3033.41 77 OPM %23.6410.27 -PBDT14.023.43 309 PBT14.013.43 308 NP14.013.43 308

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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