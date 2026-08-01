Panth Infinity consolidated net profit rises 308.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 77.49% to Rs 59.30 croreNet profit of Panth Infinity rose 308.45% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.49% to Rs 59.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.3033.41 77 OPM %23.6410.27 -PBDT14.023.43 309 PBT14.013.43 308 NP14.013.43 308
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content