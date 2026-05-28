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Paos Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.53% to Rs 18.60 crore

Net Loss of Paos Industries reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 18.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.13% to Rs 88.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.6016.24 15 88.0454.64 61 OPM %4.62-9.24 -3.922.87 - PBDT0.22-2.13 LP 1.100.23 378 PBT-0.65-2.86 77 -1.94-1.88 -3 NP-1.20-2.32 48 -2.11-0.77 -174

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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