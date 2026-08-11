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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paos Industries standalone net profit rises 144.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Paos Industries standalone net profit rises 144.68% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.71% to Rs 23.90 crore

Net profit of Paos Industries rose 144.68% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.9022.61 6 OPM %10.387.34 -PBDT1.881.10 71 PBT1.290.42 207 NP1.150.47 145

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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