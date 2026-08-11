Paos Industries standalone net profit rises 144.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.71% to Rs 23.90 croreNet profit of Paos Industries rose 144.68% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.9022.61 6 OPM %10.387.34 -PBDT1.881.10 71 PBT1.290.42 207 NP1.150.47 145
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