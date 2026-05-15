Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 48.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.18% to Rs 19.61 crore

Net profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals declined 48.48% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 19.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.87% to Rs 13.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 103.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.