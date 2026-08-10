Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 41.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.08% to Rs 31.28 croreNet profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals rose 41.44% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.08% to Rs 31.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales31.2826.05 20 OPM %20.3613.67 -PBDT7.295.38 36 PBT6.334.48 41 NP4.713.33 41
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