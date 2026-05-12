Paradeep Phosphates surged 6.20% to Rs 130.20 after the company reported strong FY26 earnings growth driven by higher fertilizer sales volumes and operational efficiencies.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 155.60 crore in Q4 FY26, down 9.63% from Rs 172.19 crore in Q4 FY25 and declined 14.53% from Rs 182.06 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 12.11% YoY to Rs 4,701.97 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 4,193.96 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue declined 18.21% sequentially from Rs 5,748.67 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 202.18 crore in Q4 FY26, down 15.23% from Rs 238.50 crore in Q4 FY25 and declined 13.37% from Rs 233.38 crore in Q3 FY26.

On the cost front, total expenditure increased 11.78% YoY to Rs 4,259.53 crore from Rs 3,810.53 crore. Raw material consumed increased 15.17% YoY to Rs 3,324.55 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,886.54 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee expenses rose 2.31% to Rs 88.23 crore from Rs 86.24 crore. Interest cost increased 31.36% YoY to Rs 156.17 crore from Rs 118.89 crore, while depreciation expense rose 46.50% to Rs 125.81 crore from Rs 85.88 crore. For FY26, revenue from operations increased 28.70% YoY to Rs 21,826.34 crore from Rs 16,958.65 crore in FY25. Profit before tax rose 45.79% to Rs 1,327.96 crore from Rs 910.87 crore, while profit after tax increased 50.48% to Rs 996.35 crore from Rs 662.13 crore. EBITDA increased 33% YoY to Rs 2,259 crore.

Production volumes rose 8% YoY to 36.66 lakh metric tonnes in FY26, while sales volumes increased 10% to 42.10 lakh metric tonnes. Growth was led by value-added NPK grades, with NPK sales including TSP rising 22% YoY to 24.64 lakh metric tonnes. The company said it maintained stable performance despite volatility in global raw material prices and rupee depreciation, supported by backward integration and supply chain efficiencies. During FY26, the company commissioned sulphuric acid plants at Paradeep and Mangalore, increasing total sulphuric acid capacity by 0.6 million metric tonnes per annum, representing a 45% increase in capacity. The company said its phosphoric acid expansion project at Paradeep remains on track. Phase I expansion from 0.5 MMTPA to 0.7 MMTPA is expected to be commissioned in FY27.