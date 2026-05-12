Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit declines 9.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 4701.97 crore

Net profit of Paradeep Phosphates declined 9.63% to Rs 155.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 4701.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4193.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.48% to Rs 996.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 662.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.70% to Rs 21826.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16958.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.