Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 23.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.99% to Rs 6124.25 croreNet profit of Paradeep Phosphates rose 23.93% to Rs 392.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 316.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.99% to Rs 6124.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4503.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6124.254503.50 36 OPM %11.7612.88 -PBDT610.04509.89 20 PBT504.36423.87 19 NP392.54316.75 24
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