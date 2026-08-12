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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paradeep Phosphates incorporates WoS - Fertilizer Innovation Foundation-India

Paradeep Phosphates incorporates WoS - Fertilizer Innovation Foundation-India

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Paradeep Phosphates has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, named "Fertilizer Innovation FoundationIndia" on 11 August 2026.

The new subsidiary is being incorporated as a not-for-profit institution to promote research, innovation, technology development, knowledge sharing and capacity building in the fertilizer and agriculture sector, including collaboration with national and international institutions. The incorporated entity will support sustainable agricultural practices, improve fertilizer use efficiency and strengthen innovation in the sector. The incorporation aligns with the Company's long-term sustainability and strategic objectives.

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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