Paradeep Phosphates soars after Q1 PAT climbs 24% YoY to Rs 393 cr

Paradeep Phosphates surged 12.53% to Rs 156.70 after the company reported a 23.93% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 392.54 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 316.75 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations climbed 35.99% YoY to Rs 6,124.25 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 504.36 crore in Q1 FY27. The company reported exceptional expenses of Rs 21.80 crore relating to the implementation of the four labour codes. Following the notification of rules and FAQs by the relevant authorities, the company reassessed its gratuity and leave liabilities and recognized the resulting financial impact as an exceptional item during the quarter.

During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 24% YoY to Rs 764 crore, while sales volume grew by 4% to 9.85 LMT. The company said it delivered a strong operational and financial performance despite global uncertainties arising from the Middle East conflict, which led to sharp volatility in raw material prices. It attributed the performance to efficient supply chain management, an agile sourcing strategy for key raw materials and its pan-India marketing and distribution network, further strengthening its leadership position in the phosphatic fertilizer segment. Suresh Krishnan, managing director & CEO, said: PPL has once again demonstrated strong operational and financial performance for the Q1 FY 27 reflecting the strength of our integrated operations and our agility to navigate the global volatility. We have been able to run our plants efficiently in the Q1 FY 27 and have been able to manage sourcing of key raw materials in competitive manner.

Our key project of Phos Acid expansion (Phase 1) from 500,000 MTPA to 700,000 MTPA at Paradeep is on track. Looking ahead, we believe the global uncertainty will prevail and we will remain committed to drive growth in this challenging time through focussed and agile operational discipline. Meanwhile, the board approved an investment of Rs 250 crore to set up an Aluminium Fluoride (AlF3) plant at Paradeep. The project is aimed at diversifying into industrial chemicals, strengthening the company's non-subsidy business portfolio and enhancing value creation by converting by-products into value-added products. Paradeep Phosphates is one of Indias largest phosphatic fertilizer companies with annual fertilizer production capacity of 3.7 million metric tonnes across facilities in Odisha, Goa and Mangalore.