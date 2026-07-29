Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paradeep Phosphates standalone net profit rises 23.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Paradeep Phosphates standalone net profit rises 23.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 35.99% to Rs 6124.25 crore

Net profit of Paradeep Phosphates rose 23.93% to Rs 392.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 316.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.99% to Rs 6124.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4503.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6124.254503.50 36 OPM %11.7612.88 -PBDT610.04509.89 20 PBT504.36423.87 19 NP392.54316.75 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit rises 16.98% in the June 2026 quarter

JTL Defence reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kaiser Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Scan Steels consolidated net profit rises 26.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story