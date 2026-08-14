Parag Fans & Cooling Systems consolidated net profit declines 97.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 55.15% to Rs 2.22 croreNet profit of Parag Fans & Cooling Systems declined 97.56% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 55.15% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.224.95 -55 OPM %4.5020.20 -PBDT0.050.91 -95 PBT0.020.82 -98 NP0.020.82 -98
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