Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parag Fans & Cooling Systems consolidated net profit declines 97.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Parag Fans & Cooling Systems consolidated net profit declines 97.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:39 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 55.15% to Rs 2.22 crore

Net profit of Parag Fans & Cooling Systems declined 97.56% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 55.15% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.224.95 -55 OPM %4.5020.20 -PBDT0.050.91 -95 PBT0.020.82 -98 NP0.020.82 -98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Adhesives consolidated net profit rises 183.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit declines 75.03% in the June 2026 quarter

OK Play India consolidated net profit declines 86.15% in the June 2026 quarter

DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals standalone net profit declines 41.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Regaal Resources standalone net profit rises 46.97% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

Next Story