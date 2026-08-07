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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 20.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 20.05% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.93% to Rs 944.57 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods declined 20.05% to Rs 22.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.93% to Rs 944.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 851.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales944.57851.52 11 OPM %7.236.80 -PBDT47.7645.50 5 PBT29.2929.18 0 NP22.0527.58 -20

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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