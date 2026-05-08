Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 23.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 945.34 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 23.01% to Rs 32.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 945.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 918.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.69% to Rs 135.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 3817.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3432.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.