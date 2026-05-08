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Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 23.01% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 945.34 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 23.01% to Rs 32.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 945.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 918.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.69% to Rs 135.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 3817.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3432.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales945.34918.25 3 3817.503432.21 11 OPM %6.286.75 -6.737.36 - PBDT57.6749.93 16 228.85199.81 15 PBT40.1432.55 23 158.11132.59 19 NP32.2426.21 23 135.05118.79 14

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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