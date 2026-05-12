Parag Milk Foods launches Avvatar Protein Cold Coffee - a ready-to-drink protein beverage

Parag Milk Foods under its sports nutrition brand Avvatar, has announced its entry into India's fast-growing ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverage segment through a strategic partnership with Tetra Pak. The company has launched Avvatar Protein Cold Coffee, protein cold coffee in India's first Tetra Prisma Aseptic 250E pack, combining convenience, nutrition, and taste in an on-the-go format that fits seamlessly into consumer daily routines. Priced at Rs 120, the beverage strengthens Avvatar's portfolio beyond traditional sports nutrition into everyday functional consumption.

The launch comes at a time when India's whey protein-based products market is witnessing significant growth. Despite growing awareness around nutrition, nearly 73% of Indians remain protein deficient, creating a significant opportunity for convenient, everyday protein formats.