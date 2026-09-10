Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parag Milk Foods Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and Dilip Buildcon Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 September 2026.

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and Dilip Buildcon Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 September 2026.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd surged 6.71% to Rs 270.45 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77549 shares in the past one month.

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd soared 6.47% to Rs 3442.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30688 shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd spiked 6.36% to Rs 498. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28293 shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd jumped 6.24% to Rs 39.64. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd added 5.94% to Rs 415.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7629 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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