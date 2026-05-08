Parag Milk Foods has reported 23% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 32 crore on a 3% increase in revenue to Rs 945 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

While EBITDA improved by 4% YoY to Rs 78 crore, EBITDA margin rose by 10 basis points YoY to 8.3% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 40 crore, up by 23% from Rs 33 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 135 crore (up 14% YoY) and Rs 3,818 crore (up 11% YoY), respectively.