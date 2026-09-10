Parag Milk jumps on launching Avvatar Popped Chips; expands nutrition portfolio

Parag Milk Foods rallied 4.77% to Rs 265.55 after the company announced the launch of Avvatar Popped Chips, marking its entry into the protein snacking segment and expanding its nutrition-focused portfolio.

The new product extends Avvatar's portfolio beyond protein powders, ready-to-drink beverages and bars into everyday snacking. The company said the move is aimed at making protein consumption more accessible across different consumption occasions.

Avvatar Popped Chips are available in Magic Masala and Pudina flavours. The non-fried chips contain 10 grams of protein per 30-gram pack and are priced at Rs 60. The products contain no added sugar, palm oil or preservatives. The products are available through the Avvatar website, quick-commerce platforms, vending machines, general trade and modern trade outlets.

Akshali Shah, executive director, Parag Milk Foods, said, "This launch marks an important step in Parag Milk Foods evolution from a dairy-led company to a broader nutrition-led food business. We see a signicant opportunity to take our expertise in dairy and protein and build it into categories that are increasingly relevant to the way consumers eat today. With Avvatar, we are extending protein beyond traditional nutrition formats and into everyday consumption occasions, including snacking. Our ambition is to build a holistic protein ecosystem that brings together nutrition, convenience and accessibility across formats and lifestyles. Entering snacking is therefore not simply an extension of our portfolio; it is a strategic step towards creating a larger, more contemporary food and nutrition business with protein at its core."

Parag Milk Foods is the private dairy FMCG company with a pan-India presence. The company offers traditional products like ghee, dahi, paneer, liquid milk, etc. under brand "Gowardhan, and products like cheese, UHT milk, buttermilk, lassi, flavoured milk shakes, etc. under the brand name "Go. "Pride of Cows, the flagship brand of the company based on proposition of farm to home single origin concept targeting customers seeking premium quality dairy products. The company is also present in Whey Protein based sports nutrition under the brand "Avvatar". The company has reported 20% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 22 crore despite a 11% increase in revenue to Rs 945 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.