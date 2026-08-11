Paragon Finance standalone net profit rises 140.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.35% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of Paragon Finance rose 140.71% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.35% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.891.0974.1640.374.091.554.011.493.371.40

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