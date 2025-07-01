Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paramjit Singh Chadha take charge as MD of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India

Paramjit Singh Chadha take charge as MD of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 01 July 2025

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India announced that Paramjit Singh Chadha (DIN: 06972549) who has been appointed as the Managing Director of the Company, has joined the Company, today i.e. 1 July 2025 and taken over the office of the Managing Director.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NTPC Green Energy commissions further 64.7 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project

NTPC Green declares commercial operation of additional 32.8 MW at Khavda Solar Energy Project

Barometers trade range bound; European mrkt lower

Hind Rectifiers secures orders worth Rs 284 cr in June 2025

SPML Infra to delist from Calcutta Stock Exchange

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story