Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 6.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.35% to Rs 529.40 croreNet profit of Paramount Communications rose 6.49% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.35% to Rs 529.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 451.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales529.40451.12 17 OPM %6.563.36 -PBDT30.9728.85 7 PBT26.5425.19 5 NP19.7018.50 6
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