Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paranjape Spaces & Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Paranjape Spaces & Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 285.06% to Rs 10.05 crore

Net Loss of Paranjape Spaces & Services Pvt reported to Rs 16.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 285.06% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 46.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 37.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 182.59% to Rs 25.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.052.61 285 25.499.02 183 OPM %-102.39-162.45 --89.80-186.81 - PBDT-15.99-14.21 -13 -45.99-36.99 -24 PBT-16.04-14.27 -12 -46.18-37.20 -24 NP-16.04-14.27 -12 -46.18-37.20 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kerala Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 71.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit rises 158.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Powai Lake Residential Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Thane Creek Bridge Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 365.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story