Paras Defence and Space Tech secures Rs 80-cr DRDO contract for air defence optical system

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has secured an order Rs 80.28 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under the Ministry of Defence, to develop a high-precision optical system for air defence applications.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is slated for execution within 18 months from the date of the supply order. The company said the project will enhance its capabilities in advanced defence technologies and strengthen its partnership with DRDO.

Paras Defence clarified that neither the promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in DRDO, and the order does not constitute a related party transaction.