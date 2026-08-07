Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.26% to Rs 127.91 croreNet profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 42.70% to Rs 21.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.26% to Rs 127.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales127.9193.19 37 OPM %24.9523.48 -PBDT32.5123.43 39 PBT28.0219.45 44 NP21.2214.87 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content