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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 4:35 PM IST
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Sales rise 37.26% to Rs 127.91 crore

Net profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 42.70% to Rs 21.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.26% to Rs 127.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales127.9193.19 37 OPM %24.9523.48 -PBDT32.5123.43 39 PBT28.0219.45 44 NP21.2214.87 43

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

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