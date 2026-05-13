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Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 74.34% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 58.28% to Rs 171.31 crore

Net profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 74.34% to Rs 34.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.28% to Rs 171.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.81% to Rs 88.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.69% to Rs 476.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 364.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales171.31108.23 58 476.57364.66 31 OPM %24.8726.14 -25.2626.66 - PBDT49.9230.51 64 131.7198.54 34 PBT45.5326.71 70 114.7683.61 37 NP34.3819.72 74 88.1063.47 39

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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