Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 74.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 58.28% to Rs 171.31 crore

Net profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 74.34% to Rs 34.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.28% to Rs 171.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.81% to Rs 88.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.69% to Rs 476.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 364.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.