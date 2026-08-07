Paras Defence and Space Technologies reported a 21.22% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.22 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 17.51 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 37.25% YoY to Rs 127.91 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 44.06% YoY to Rs 28.02 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenses increased 33.89% YoY to Rs 101.83 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 76.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 65.91 crore, up 85.92% YoY, while employee benefit expenses rose 30.76% YoY to Rs 15.09 crore. Finance cost increased 61.44% YoY to Rs 1.34 crore during the period under review.