Paras Defence spurts after inking 10-year agreement with US-based Northstar

Paras Defence and Space Technologies surged 8.06% to Rs 763.20 after the company signed an agreement with Bandak Aviation Inc. DBA Northstar, USA (Northstar) to supply and support air-to-air refueling systems & accessories.

Northstar is a leading company with extensive capabilities and relationship relating to the designs, development, manufacturing, enhancement, and provisioning of the NORTHSTAR aerial (air-to-air) refueling product line, for various airborne platforms

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will collaborate exclusively with each other to develop, facilities and depot level capability to sell and support Northstar product and services to Indian Armed Forces. The agreement is for a period of 10 total years.