Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PARAS) has received an order from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, valued at approximately Rs 26.59 crore (including taxes), wherein the Company will be the Lead System Integrator and will also provide the complete design, analysis, fabrication, manufacturing and assembly of the Optics and Opto-Mechanical Unit for a Hyperspectral Mission. The complete payload shall qualify as a Space-Borne System having potential utilisation for Earth Observation.