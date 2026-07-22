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Paras Semiconductors signs MoU with MP State Electronics Development Corporation

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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For collaboration on setting up OSAT facility in Madhya Pradesh

Paras Semiconductors, a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Department of Science and Technology acting through MP State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSeDC).

Paras Semiconductors and MPSeDC will integrate their respective expertise and resources to collaboratively facilitate the establishment of a greenfield advanced IC packaging OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facility in Madhya Pradesh.

Paras Semiconductors will set up a greenfield advanced IC packaging OSAT facility in Indore-Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, with a proposed investment of approx. Rs. 6,200 crore.

The facility will undertake advanced packaging operations including 3D heterogeneous integration, 2.5D/3D advanced packaging, hybrid bonding, ultra-high-density fan-out packaging, chiplet integration, wafer bumping, flip-chip assembly, testing and reliability.

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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