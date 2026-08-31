Park Medi World board approves incorporation of SPV for Prayagraj hospital project

At meeting held on 31 August 2026

The board of Park Medi World at its meeting held on 31 August 2026, has approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as a Special Purpose Vehicle under the name and style of Park Medicity Prayagraj or Park Hospital Prayagraj, or such other name as may be approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The proposed entity will deal in Healthcare sector, for the development and operation of a 550-bed multi super-speciality hospital at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, which has been awarded to the Company under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, Uttar Pradesh.