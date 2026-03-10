Park Medi World board approves launch of Panchkula hospital and expansion of Mohali hospital

At board meeting held on 10 March 2026

The board of Park Medi World at its meeting held on 10 March 2026 has approved the launch of a multispecialty hospital at Panchkula on 29 March 2026. The board also approved the addition of bed capacity y of Grecian Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali (Mohali Hospital) by adding 150 beds to the existing bed capacity of 350 beds. The Mohali Hospital is run and operated by RGS Healthcare, subsidiary of the company.

