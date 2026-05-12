Park Medi World consolidated net profit rises 58.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.09% to Rs 460.41 crore

Net profit of Park Medi World rose 58.03% to Rs 70.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.09% to Rs 460.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 353.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.01% to Rs 258.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 201.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 1679.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1393.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.