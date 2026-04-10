Park Medi World launches multi-specialty hospital in Panchkula

Park Group of Hospitals has today launched advanced multi-super specialty hospital in Panchkula, alongside the ongoing expansion of its Mohali facility, strengthening access to advanced healthcare across the Tricity region. The hospital has been developed to address the growing demand for tertiary and quaternary care services across Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh. By bringing high-end medical care closer to patients, the hospital aims to reduce dependence on metro cities such as Delhi for advanced treatments.

The Panchkula hospital is equipped with advanced diagnostics, modular operation theatres, critical care infrastructure, and will deliver comprehensive care across key specialties including oncology, neurosciences, orthopedics, cardiology, and critical care including robotic-assisted procedures. Designed with a strong focus on high-acuity care, a significant proportion of beds are dedicated to critical care services.