Park Medi World rose 5% to Rs 214.55 after the company announced the launch of its multi-super specialty hospital in Panchkula on 10 April 2026, marking a key expansion in North India.

The newly launched facility is aimed at strengthening access to tertiary and quaternary care across the Tricity region, covering Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh. The move is expected to reduce dependence on metro cities such as Delhi for advanced treatments.

The Panchkula hospital is equipped with advanced diagnostics, modular operation theatres, and critical care infrastructure. It will offer services across major specialties including oncology, neurosciences, orthopedics, cardiology, and robotic-assisted procedures, with a significant focus on high-acuity and critical care.