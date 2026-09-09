Park Medi World announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Park Medicity Prayagraj to develop and operate a 550-bed multi-super-speciality hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The subsidiary will operate in the healthcare sector and undertake the development and operation of the hospital, which has been awarded to the company under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, Uttar Pradesh.

Park Medi World will infuse Rs 0.15 crore into the subsidiary through the subscription of 1,50,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each. The company, along with its nominees, will hold 100% of the equity share capital of the subsidiary.