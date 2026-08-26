Park Medi World to set up 550-bed speciality hospital in Prayagraj

Under PPP model

Park Medi World has been awarded a mandate under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, Uttar Pradesh, for the development and operation of a 550-bed multi-super-speciality hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Under the concession, Park Group will construct the hospital facility over a period of two years from the appointed date and operate the facility under a long-term lease for a period of 45 years and entails an investment of approximately Rs 200 crore.