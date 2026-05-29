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Parker Agrochem Exports standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 88.03% to Rs 1.36 crore

Net profit of Parker Agrochem Exports rose 120.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 88.03% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 91.97% to Rs 5.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.3611.36 -88 5.3266.26 -92 OPM %29.413.17 -24.440.14 - PBDT0.420.34 24 1.28-0.03 LP PBT0.370.29 28 1.08-0.22 LP NP0.330.15 120 0.86-0.20 LP

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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