Parliament Monsoon Session begins amid Opposition protests; Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on a stormy note on Monday, with proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after Opposition members disrupted the Houses over a range of issues.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House shortly after Question Hour began as Opposition MPs raised slogans and entered the Well of the House.

The House had earlier paid tributes to former Members of Parliament Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Omwati Devi, Sudhangshu Seal, Maj Gen B C Khanduri (Retd), K P Dhanapalan and Pyare Lal Sankhwar. The Speaker also paid homage to Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar.

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed disruptions and was adjourned till 12 pm. Ahead of the session, the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties said they would press the government on issues including alleged irregularities in Ram Mandir donations, repeated examination paper leaks, the ethanol-blending policy and other public concerns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, expressed hope for a productive session and urged all parties to engage in constructive discussions on issues of national importance. The Monsoon Session, scheduled to run from 20 July to 13 August 2026, will have 19 sittings and is expected to consider several key government Bills, while the Opposition is preparing to challenge the Centre on a range of political and policy issues.