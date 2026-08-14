Parliament Monsoon Session ends with 12 Bills passed amid disruptions

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on 13 August 2026, bringing the Monsoon Session to a close after 19 sittings spread over 25 days. The session commenced on 20 July 2026.

A total of 12 Bills were passed by both Houses during the session. The key legislation included the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, the MSME Development (Amendment) Bill, the Tribunals Reforms Bill, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill seeks to strengthen the integrity of public examinations by providing for speedy investigations and time-bound trials, along with higher penalties for offences. It also provides for Special Fast Track Courts and Special Public Prosecutors. The Bill was passed by both Houses and has received presidential assent. The MSME Development (Amendment) Bill provides for a national digital platform for free and voluntary registration of MSMEs, while seeking to improve access to finance and speed up the resolution of delayed-payment disputes. The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill expands the definition of bankers' books to cover physical, electronic, digital, virtual and cloud-based records.

The Tribunals Reforms Bill seeks to improve the independence, transparency and efficiency of tribunals and provides for the establishment of a National Tribunals Commission. Meanwhile, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill aims to provide greater certainty and predictability in the fiscal regime for the mineral sector. The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further scrutiny. The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen transparency and accountability in the use of foreign contributions. The session also saw the passage of two Bills replacing ordinances promulgated before the session, including the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill and the Income-Tax (Amendment) legislation.

The session was marked by repeated disruptions over issues including students' protests related to the NEET paper leak, alleged police action against protesting students and alleged irregularities concerning donations to the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Opposition members repeatedly sought discussions and statements from the government on these issues. In his concluding remarks, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan expressed concern over the disruptions, saying members had not made full use of the opportunities available to raise matters concerning the public. Despite the legislative output, the session recorded low productivity. Lok Sabha functioned with approximately 19% productivity, while Rajya Sabha's productivity was approximately 39%, according to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.